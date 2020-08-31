lunedì, Agosto 31, 2020
Agenparl

LT. GENERAL H.R. MCMASTER TO DELIVER PIERCE LECTURE AT UNIVERSITY OF PUGET SOUND

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), lun 31 agosto 2020

Sun, 30 Aug 2020

Tacoma, Wash. – Former national security advisor H.R. McMaster will deliver University of Puget Sound’s fall 2020 Susan Resneck Pierce Lecture in Public Affairs and the Arts on Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
 
McMaster’s 34 years of service in the U.S. Army includes multiple tours of duty and 13 months as national security advisor in the Trump White House. His talk will draw from his best-selling book Dereliction of Duty: Johnson, McNamara, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Lies That Led to Vietnam and his soon to be released book Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World. His many essays, articles, and book reviews on leadership, history, and the future of warfare have appeared in The Atlantic, Foreign Affairs, Survival, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times.  
 
McMaster holds a Ph.D. in military history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and currently serves as Fouad and Michelle Ajami Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University.
 
Established in 2002 in honor of President Emeritus Susan Resneck Pierce, the Susan Resneck Pierce Lectures in Public Affairs and the Arts lecture series brings public intellectuals, writers, and artists of high recognition in public affairs and the arts to campus for timely discussions on current affairs, creativity, and expression.
 
This virtual event is free and open to the public. Attendance is limited; please plan to arrive early to ensure admittance. The URL for this remote event will be available a few days prior to the event.

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/campus-news/details/1678/

