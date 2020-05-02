sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
LSU HEALTH STUDY SUGGESTS NICOTINE EXPOSURE ALONE LEADS TO PULMONARY HYPERTENSION

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 02 maggio 2020 (Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center) A study conducted at LSU Health New Orleans has shown for the first time that chronic exposure to inhaled nicotine alone increases blood pressure in both the body’s general circulation and in the lungs that can lead to pulmonary hypertension. The study also found that nicotine-induced pulmonary hypertension is accompanied by changes in the size, shape and function (remodeling) of the blood vessels in the lung and the right lower chamber of the heart.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/lsuh-lhs050120.php

