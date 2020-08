(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 06 agosto 2020 (Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center) LSU Health New Orleans research has unlocked a key fundamental mechanism in the communication between brain cells when confronted with stroke and found DHA not only protected neuronal cells and promoted their survival, but also helped maintain their integrity and stability.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/lsuh-lhd080620.php