The Governor also signed legislation (S.8245-A/A.10517) requiring the State Department of Health to conduct a study on the health impacts of COVID-19 on minorities in New York State. The state previously conducted an antibody testing survey at churches in lower-income New York City communities and communities of color, which showed higher infection rates among individuals in these communities compared to the overall population.

The Governor also announced the state has reached the lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths since the pandemic began. The number of total hospitalizations was down yesterday to lowest level since March 20 to 1,657. Twenty-three people in New York passed away due to COVID-19, down from a record-high of 800 just nine weeks ago.

“New York State has been continuing to follow the data and the numbers on the COVID-19 virus and we are making really great progress with the lowest number of deaths and hospitalizations since this pandemic first began,” Governor Cuomo said. “This is all good news, but our behavior is what’s keeping these numbers down and the numbers can change in a week if we don’t remain disciplined and follow the guidelines and protocols in place. We’ve been getting reports from all across the state of large gatherings, social distancing violations and people are not wearing masks – and we want to remind all individuals and businesses, especially bars and restaurants, that failure to follow the state’s reopening rules and guidelines will result in serious consequences.”