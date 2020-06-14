(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), dom 14 giugno 2020
June 14, 2020
Albany, NY
State is Extending Special Enrollment in the Health Plan Marketplace for an Additional 30 Days Through July 15, 2020
Reminds Bars and Restaurants that Violations of Reopening Rules and Guidelines Can Result in Loss of Liquor License
Governor Signs Legislation Requiring the State Department of Health to Conduct a Study on the Health Impacts of COVID-19 on Minorities in New York State
Announces Lowest Number of Hospitalizations and Deaths Since Pandemic Began
Only 1.1 Percent of Yesterday’s COVID Tests Were Positive
Confirms 694 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 383,324; New Cases in 41 Counties
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced low-risk youth sports for regions in phase three of reopening can begin on July 6th with up to two spectators allowed per child.
Governor Cuomo also announced the state is extending the special open enrollment period in the New York State of Health Health Plan Marketplace for an additional 30 days through July 15, 2020.
The Governor also reminded bars and restaurants that any violations of reopening rules and guidelines can result in the loss of that establishment’s liquor license. Additionally, individuals can be fined for open container and social distancing violations. The Governor also reminded local governments to enforce all reopening rules and guidelines and that any failure to enforce these rules can result in the closure of businesses.
The Governor also signed legislation (S.8245-A/A.10517) requiring the State Department of Health to conduct a study on the health impacts of COVID-19 on minorities in New York State. The state previously conducted an antibody testing survey at churches in lower-income New York City communities and communities of color, which showed higher infection rates among individuals in these communities compared to the overall population.
The Governor also announced the state has reached the lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths since the pandemic began. The number of total hospitalizations was down yesterday to lowest level since March 20 to 1,657. Twenty-three people in New York passed away due to COVID-19, down from a record-high of 800 just nine weeks ago.
“New York State has been continuing to follow the data and the numbers on the COVID-19 virus and we are making really great progress with the lowest number of deaths and hospitalizations since this pandemic first began,” Governor Cuomo said. “This is all good news, but our behavior is what’s keeping these numbers down and the numbers can change in a week if we don’t remain disciplined and follow the guidelines and protocols in place. We’ve been getting reports from all across the state of large gatherings, social distancing violations and people are not wearing masks – and we want to remind all individuals and businesses, especially bars and restaurants, that failure to follow the state’s reopening rules and guidelines will result in serious consequences.”
This is all good news, but our behavior is what’s keeping these numbers down and the numbers can change in a week if we don’t remain disciplined and follow the guidelines and protocols in place.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo
Senator Kevin Parker said, “COVID has ripped off an ugly scab from the wound of health disparities in our state. We need to understand more about how this pandemic effected African-American and Latino communities, so we can prevent this catastrophe of disease and death in the future. This legislation is an important first step towards eliminating health disparities in our state and protecting vulnerable communities. The Governor embodies the loving nature of New York by signing this bill into law.”
Assembly Member Jeffrion L. Aubry said, “The disparities in communities that were exposed by the pandemic must be explored analyzed and eradicated. This bill requires that work. My thanks to the Governor, the Senate and Assembly for acting swiftly on this legislation.”
Out of the 62,359 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, only 694, or 1.1 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
SATURDAY
|
New York City
|
1.50%
|
1.70%
|
1.40%
|
Capital Region
|
0.50%
|
0.70%
|
0.60%
|
Central New York
|
0.60%
|
1.20%
|
0.60%
|
Finger Lakes
|
0.60%
|
0.60%
|
0.90%
|
Long Island
|
1.00%
|
1.00%
|
0.90%
|
Hudson Valley
|
1.10%
|
1.30%
|
1.00%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
0.80%
|
1.00%
|
1.40%
|
North Country
|
0.20%
|
0.20%
|
0.20%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.30%
|
0.20%
|
0.40%
|
Western New York
|
1.40%
|
1.10%
|
1.10%
Finally, the Governor confirmed 694 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 383,324 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 383,324 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
2,020
|
4
|
Allegany
|
54
|
0
|
Broome
|
651
|
4
|
Cattaraugus
|
104
|
3
|
Cayuga
|
106
|
3
|
Chautauqua
|
107
|
1
|
Chemung
|
138
|
0
|
Chenango
|
138
|
0
|
Clinton
|
98
|
0
|
Columbia
|
436
|
5
|
Cortland
|
42
|
0
|
Delaware
|
88
|
0
|
Dutchess
|
4,056
|
7
|
Erie
|
6,785
|
32
|
Essex
|
40
|
0
|
Franklin
|
25
|
0
|
Fulton
|
234
|
2
|
Genesee
|
212
|
0
|
Greene
|
251
|
1
|
Hamilton
|
6
|
1
|
Herkimer
|
128
|
0
|
Jefferson
|
81
|
0
|
Lewis
|
20
|
0
|
Livingston
|
123
|
1
|
Madison
|
334
|
1
|
Monroe
|
3,370
|
30
|
Montgomery
|
104
|
1
|
Nassau
|
41,204
|
32
|
Niagara
|
1,166
|
12
|
NYC
|
209,878
|
385
|
Oneida
|
1,273
|
20
|
Onondaga
|
2,519
|
21
|
Ontario
|
233
|
3
|
Orange
|
10,571
|
8
|
Orleans
|
267
|
6
|
Oswego
|
122
|
0
|
Otsego
|
80
|
0
|
Putnam
|
1,288
|
3
|
Rensselaer
|
513
|
2
|
Rockland
|
13,423
|
12
|
Saratoga
|
515
|
1
|
Schenectady
|
725
|
2
|
Schoharie
|
54
|
0
|
Schuyler
|
12
|
0
|
Seneca
|
63
|
0
|
St. Lawrence
|
215
|
1
|
Steuben
|
255
|
0
|
Suffolk
|
40,659
|
44
|
Sullivan
|
1,430
|
0
|
Tioga
|
139
|
2
|
Tompkins
|
173
|
0
|
Ulster
|
1,741
|
2
|
Warren
|
257
|
0
|
Washington
|
243
|
1
|
Wayne
|
133
|
2
|
Westchester
|
34,290
|
37
|
Wyoming
|
92
|
1
|
Yates
|
40
|
1
Fonte/Source: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/low-risk-youth-sports-begin-july-6