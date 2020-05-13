LOW-INCOME AND COMMUNITIES OF COLOR AT HIGHER RISK OF SERIOUS ILLNESS IF INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mer 13 maggio 2020 Source: Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Published: 5/7/2020.

To provide greater insight into the characteristics of people at greater risk of illness if infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), this report builds on a prior analysis of higher risk adults in the U.S. to break down these numbers by race/ethnicity and household income in 2018. Among people ages 18-64, American Indian/Alaska Native and black adults are more likely than white adults to be at a higher risk of serious illness due to underlying health conditions and longstanding disparities in health care and other socio-economic factors.

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22165