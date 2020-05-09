sabato, Maggio 9, 2020
'LOSS OF PLEASURE' FOUND IN TEEN SLEEP STUDY

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 09 maggio 2020 Sleep patterns around the world have been disrupted as screen time increases and sleep routines change with COVID-19 self-isolation requirements. Negative mood is not unusual in adolescence, but lack of sleep can affect mental health, causing anhedonia (or loss of pleasure), anxiety, anger and significantly increasing the risk of depression, a global study of more than 350,000 teens shows.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200505093127.htm

