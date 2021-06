(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, ven 04 giugno 2021

A Turkish lorry driver has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to attempting to smuggle 17 migrants out of the UK in the back of his lorry.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/lorry-driver-jailed-over-failed-migrant-smuggling-attempt