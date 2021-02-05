(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), ven 05 febbraio 2021

Lore to Law conveys a First Nation’s perspectives of the Court House and articulates some unknown stories from the period between 1877 and 1992 that have been passed down from generation to generation.

The exhibition provides an insight into Indigenous perspectives associated with traditional systems of cultural lore and the challenges faced when navigating a new justice system of law.

Lore to Law has been curated by Trish Barnard, an independent freelance curator with UMI Arts.

Diverse artworks have been selected from emerging, intermediate and established artists who have conveyed historical narratives associated with injustices and legacy of the colonial period.

Some have presented an interpretation of personal experiences by family members when the Court House included a registry office for births, deaths and marriages.

The Barristers and Bailiffs Room within the old Court House was where legal professionals prepared for cases to be heard in the Courtroom and is a fitting place for contemporary Indigenous artists to exhibit works depicting cultural ‘lore’ and ‘law’ as a new legal system.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/events/court-house-events/lore-to-law-by-umi-arts-exhibition