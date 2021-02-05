venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
Breaking News

STATE-OF-THE-ART £31 MILLION FELTHAM STATION UPDATE COMPLETE

FIRST PHASE OF SCHOOL TRANSFORMATION LAUNCHED

ADVANCING THE HUMAN RIGHTS OF LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, TRANSGENDER, QUEER, AND INTERSEX…

ADVANCING THE HUMAN RIGHTS OF LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, TRANSGENDER, QUEER, AND INTERSEX…

ADVANCING THE HUMAN RIGHTS OF LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, TRANSGENDER, QUEER, AND INTERSEX…

REBUILDING AND ENHANCING U.S. REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT PROGRAMS

REBUILDING AND ENHANCING U.S. REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT PROGRAMS

REBUILDING AND ENHANCING U.S. REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT PROGRAMS

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 5, 2021

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH VIETNAMESE DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER PHAM…

Agenparl

LORE TO LAW BY UMI ARTS EXHIBITION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), ven 05 febbraio 2021

Lore to Law conveys a First Nation’s perspectives of the Court House and articulates some unknown stories from the period between 1877 and 1992 that have been passed down from generation to generation.

The exhibition provides an insight into Indigenous perspectives associated with traditional systems of cultural lore and the challenges faced when navigating a new justice system of law.

Lore to Law has been curated by Trish Barnard, an independent freelance curator with UMI Arts.

Diverse artworks have been selected from emerging, intermediate and established artists who have conveyed historical narratives associated with injustices and legacy of the colonial period.

Some have presented an interpretation of personal experiences by family members when the Court House included a registry office for births, deaths and marriages.

The Barristers and Bailiffs Room within the old Court House was where legal professionals prepared for cases to be heard in the Courtroom and is a fitting place for contemporary Indigenous artists to exhibit works depicting cultural ‘lore’ and ‘law’ as a new legal system.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/events/court-house-events/lore-to-law-by-umi-arts-exhibition

Post collegati

FROM THE GROUND UP BY YARRABAH ARTS CENTRE | EXHIBITION

Redazione

LORE TO LAW BY UMI ARTS EXHIBITION

Redazione

CALL FOR INSPIRING WOMEN TO BE RECOGNISED

Redazione

LIGHTS SHINE ON GRIFFITHS PARK IN TIME FOR BIG BASH

Redazione

NEW ABBOTSFORD LAW COURTS OPEN

Redazione

EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE PULLED INTO UNIONIZATION EFFORT AT AMAZON FACILITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More