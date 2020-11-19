Lord Mayor’s lighting of the Christmas tree

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), gio 19 novembre 2020 Virtual

Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 6:30pm

Witness the magical moment the Brisbane’s towering 22m-tall Christmas tree’s twinkling lights are switched on via a live stream that families can enjoy from home. With a special address from the Lord Mayor hosted by Naomi Price. With two special Christmas musical performances. Simply head to Brisbane City Council’s Facebook and tune into watch the countdown.

We will also be encouraging Brisbanites to share in the festive joy and turn their tree on at the same time. If they share this moment via social media using the hashtag #merrybrismas they will go into the draw to win a $1,000 Christmas shopping spree in Brisbane City.

If you miss this, don’t worry! Once the tree is turned on, it will be in King George Square until 30 December for you to head in to see and get a selfie in front on. The tree is open to all and free to attend.

Event type: Christmas, Family events, Free, Music

Age range: Infants and toddlers, Preschool kids, Kids, Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors

Cost: Free

Age: Suitable for all ages

Bookings required: No

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D149642835