LORD MAYOR AND CIVIC CABINET LISTENS FORUM

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), lun 15 febbraio 2021 Belmont Services Bowls Club, 20 Narracott Street, Carina
Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 7pm

Lord Mayor and Civic Cabinet Listens Forum

Come meet Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner and the Civic Cabinet to express your views and discuss the issues affecting your community.

Brisbane City Council is committed to ensuring our city remains a great place to live, work and relax for years to come. By working with residents and local communities we have a long-term vision for the future.

Event type: Free
Cost: Free
Age: Open
Bookings: Due to coronavirus and the COVID Safe Plan the venue is operating under, it is important that you complete the online booking form for each person attending over the age of 18.
Bookings required: Yes

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D150759086

