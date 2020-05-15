venerdì, Maggio 15, 2020
Breaking News

IL PAPA: NELLE FAMIGLIE CRESCA L’AMORE, IL RISPETTO E LA LIBERTà

LIBIA: AUDIZIONE MINISTRO DI MAIO

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULLE MODALITà PER AFFRONTARE LA MANCANZA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL GARANTE PER LA PROTEZIONE DEI DATI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DELLA DOTT.SSA LAURA ARIA, DIRETTORE GENERALE PER…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE INFORMALE DELL’AMMINISTRATORE DELEGATO DI TRENITALIA S.P.A., INTERVENUTO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INFORMATIVA DEL MINISTRO PER LE POLITICHE GIOVANILI E…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE INFORMALE DEL MINISTRO DELLA DIFESA, INTERVENUTO IN…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULLE MODALITà PER GARANTIRE L’ASSUNZIONE DEI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COMUNICAZIONI DEL PRESIDENTE SULLA SENTENZA DEL TRIBUNALE COSTITUZIONALE…

Agenparl

LOOK OUT … IT’S A NEW LOOKOUT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), ven 15 maggio 2020

Published: 15 May 2020

Views of the Cairns city have never looked better with the upgrade of the popular Lake Morris Road lookout now complete.

The new viewing platform and shelter extends over the embankment, making the panoramic views over the city even more stunning.

Mayor Bob Manning said the lookout had for many years been a popular destination for residents and visitors looking to snap an iconic image of the city.

“The facility was in need of an upgrade to bring it up to a standard expected of an international tourism destination,” he said.

“It is extremely popular spot both during the day. In the day the combination of the city, sky, rainforest and ocean presents an amazing outlook, while at night the city lights provide a spectacular view.

“The upgrades will certainly enhance the experience and I am sure that the added safety features will encourage more parents up there to share the views with their children.”

The upgrade includes new balustrading, interpretative signage, seating, designated parking and solar CCTV security, along with safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians.

A new gate system will allow Council to close the roadway to traffic while providing safe access to the upper part of the road and Lake Morris to cyclists and pedestrians.



EVENTS, NEWS & REMINDERS STRAIGHT TO YOUR DEVICE

my cairns
DOWNLOAD IT FREE

EVENTS, NEWS & REMINDERS STRAIGHT TO YOUR DEVICE

DOWNLOAD IT FREE






Last updated: 15 May 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/council/news-publications/media-releases/releases/lake-morris-road-lookout

Post collegati

LOOK OUT … IT’S A NEW LOOKOUT

Redazione

COUNCIL TO REOPEN PUBLIC BARBECUES

Redazione

LIBRARIES OPEN AS RESTRICTIONS ARE ROLLED BACK

Redazione

WATER SECURITY REMAINS A PRIORITY

Redazione

BASKETBALL HALF COURT APPROVED FOR REDLYNCH PARK

Redazione

NEW SEWAGE PUMP STATION IN MANUNDA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More