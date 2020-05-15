LOOK OUT … IT’S A NEW LOOKOUT

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), ven 15 maggio 2020

Views of the Cairns city have never looked better with the upgrade of the popular Lake Morris Road lookout now complete.

The new viewing platform and shelter extends over the embankment, making the panoramic views over the city even more stunning.

Mayor Bob Manning said the lookout had for many years been a popular destination for residents and visitors looking to snap an iconic image of the city.

“The facility was in need of an upgrade to bring it up to a standard expected of an international tourism destination,” he said.

“It is extremely popular spot both during the day. In the day the combination of the city, sky, rainforest and ocean presents an amazing outlook, while at night the city lights provide a spectacular view.

“The upgrades will certainly enhance the experience and I am sure that the added safety features will encourage more parents up there to share the views with their children.”

The upgrade includes new balustrading, interpretative signage, seating, designated parking and solar CCTV security, along with safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians.

A new gate system will allow Council to close the roadway to traffic while providing safe access to the upper part of the road and Lake Morris to cyclists and pedestrians.