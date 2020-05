(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 19 maggio 2020 (UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology ) Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in London have reduced by almost 60 per cent during the COVID-19 lockdown, say scientists from the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology and the University of Reading. Their measurements come from the BT Tower Atmospheric Observatory.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/ucfe-lce051920.php