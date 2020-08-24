Logic, Language, and Mathematics

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 24 agosto 2020

Alexander Miller, Professor of Philosophy, University of Otago

Alexander Miller took his undergraduate degree in mathematics and philosophy at the University of Glasgow. He then did his graduate work in philosophy at the universities of St. Andrews and Michigan. Miller is currently Professor of Philosophy at the University of Otago. Prior to this, he taught at Birmingham, Nottingham, Cardiff, and Macquarie.

Crispin Wright specializes in the philosophies of language and mathematics, metaphysics, and epistemology. He is Global Professor of Philosophy at New York University, Professor of Philosophical Research at the University of Stirling, and Regius Professor of Logic Emeritus at the University of Aberdeen. He has taught at Columbia, Michigan, Princeton, St. Andrews (where he was the first Wardlaw University Professor), Arché, and Aberdeen (where he held the Regius Chair of Logic and was Director of the Northern Institute of Philosophy).