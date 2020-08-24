lunedì, Agosto 24, 2020
LOGIC, LANGUAGE, AND MATHEMATICS

Logic, Language, and Mathematics

Themes from the Philosophy of Crispin Wright

Edited by Alexander Miller

Author Information

Alexander Miller, Professor of Philosophy, University of Otago

Alexander Miller took his undergraduate degree in mathematics and philosophy at the University of Glasgow. He then did his graduate work in philosophy at the universities of St. Andrews and Michigan. Miller is currently Professor of Philosophy at the University of Otago. Prior to this, he taught at Birmingham, Nottingham, Cardiff, and Macquarie.

Crispin Wright specializes in the philosophies of language and mathematics, metaphysics, and epistemology. He is Global Professor of Philosophy at New York University, Professor of Philosophical Research at the University of Stirling, and Regius Professor of Logic Emeritus at the University of Aberdeen. He has taught at Columbia, Michigan, Princeton, St. Andrews (where he was the first Wardlaw University Professor), Arché, and Aberdeen (where he held the Regius Chair of Logic and was Director of the Northern Institute of Philosophy).

Contributors:

George Boolos, formerly of the Massachussetts Institute of Technology
William Demopoulos formerly of the University of Western Ontario
Jim Edwards, University of Glasgow
Bob Hale, formerly of the University of Sheffield
Richard Kimberly Heck, Brown University
Alexander Miller University of Otago
Gideon Rosen Princeton University
Ian Rumfitt, University of Oxford
Stephen Schiffer, New York University
Sanford Shieh, Wesleyan University
Neil Tennant, Ohio State University
Stephen Yablo, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/logic-language-and-mathematics-9780199278343?cc=us&lang=en

