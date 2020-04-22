Lockheed Martin’s Deliveries of F-35 Could Slow Down Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Apr 22, 2020, 10:16 AM

by

Lawrence Garrett

An F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 58th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing | U.S. Air Force photo by MSgt John Nimmo Sr.; Wikipedia; public domain

Air Force Times reports that the COVID-19 pandemic “has rattled Lockheed Martin’s aeronautics business, with the F-35 joint strike fighter program facing the prospect of a slowdown in deliveries, company executives said Tuesday.” Production “of the F-35 has been the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic so far, said Ken Possenriede, the company’s chief financial officer.” Possenriede said, “There’s more analysis that we’re going to do over the next couple of weeks working with our supply chain, our Fort Worth production line to determine – if any impact – to what extent it will be, including deliveries.”

