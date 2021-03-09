LOCATION OF CARBON-CARBON DOUBLE BONDS IN UNSATURATED LIPIDS USING MICRODROPLET MASS SPECTROMETRY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021
Analyst, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0AN02396E, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0AN02396E, Paper
Kai Luo, Hao Chen, Richard N. Zare
An aqueous solution containing unsaturated fatty acids (100 µM) or lipids (50 µg/mL) and chloroauric acid (HAuCl4, 10 µM) is electrosprayed (-4.5 kV for unsaturated fatty acid and +4.0 kV…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
An aqueous solution containing unsaturated fatty acids (100 µM) or lipids (50 µg/mL) and chloroauric acid (HAuCl4, 10 µM) is electrosprayed (-4.5 kV for unsaturated fatty acid and +4.0 kV…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/wdjsdMmViZQ/D0AN02396E