LOCATED: WANTED ON WARRANTS FOR PENBROOKE MEADOWS HOMICIDE

dom 17 maggio 2020

Police have located Shay Vincent SADDLEBACK, 25, who was wanted on Canada-wide warrants for second-degree murder in the death of Justin APPLEGARTH.

SADDLEBACK was located earlier today, Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Edmonton. We would like to thank our partners at the Edmonton Police Service for their assistance in this investigation.

Case #/3828