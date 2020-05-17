lunedì, Maggio 18, 2020
LOCATED: WANTED ON WARRANTS FOR PENBROOKE MEADOWS HOMICIDE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 17 maggio 2020

Police have located Shay Vincent SADDLEBACK, 25, who was wanted on Canada-wide warrants for second-degree murder in the death of Justin APPLEGARTH.

SADDLEBACK was located earlier today, Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Edmonton. We would like to thank our partners at the Edmonton Police Service for their assistance in this investigation.

Case #/3828

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/located-wanted-on-warrants-for-penbrooke-meadows-homicide/

