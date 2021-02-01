LOCAL-STRUCTURE-DEPENDENT LUMINESCENCE IN LANTHANIDE-DOPED INORGANIC NANOCRYSTALS FOR BIOLOGICAL APPLICATIONS

Lanthanide-doped inorganic nanocrystals, possessing superior luminescent performance and photochemical stability, have attracted considerable attention due to their promising biological applications such as bioimaging, biodetection, biotherapeutics and temperature sensing. Great progress has been made for achieving distinct and tailored optical properties for these functional nanocrystals in the past decades. In this feature article, we summarize our recent advances in the realization of desirable and tunable luminescence for lanthanide-doped inorganic nanocrystals through local structure engineering that includes two main strategies, namely, externally morphological architecture design and intrinsically crystal structure regulation. As for the externally morphological architecture design, distinct optical performance achieved in lanthanide-doped nanocrystals with varied morphologies like core-shell, hollow and ultrasmall nanoarchitectures are summarized. With regard to the intrinsically crystal structure regulation, tunable upconversion luminescence intensity and red-to-green ratio of Er 3+ for Yb 3+ /Er 3+ -doped nanocrystals and the consequent biodegradable nanocrystals are discussed, with an emphasis on the origin underlying the crystal-structure-dependent upconversion luminescence. Multifarious biological applications, including heterogeneous biodetection based on core-shell nanocrystals, homogeneous biodetection based on ultrasmall nanocrystals, superior nanothermometer based on hollow nanocrystals and in vivo bioimaging based on biodegradable nanocrystals are briefly reviewed. Current challenges and future opportunities on lanthanide-doped inorganic nanocrystals for biological applications are also provided in the end.