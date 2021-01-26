LOCAL MAN PLEADS GUILTY IN CASE INVOLVING 58 FIREARMS STOLEN FROM SPORTING GOODS STORE

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 26 gennaio 2021

DAYTON – A Dayton man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Dayton today to conspiring with others to steal more than 50 firearms from Target World in Sharonville in June 2018.

Miyauhn Vineyard, 21, admitted that on June 17, 2018, he and other co-conspirators parked in an adjacent parking lot and cut off an exterior door lock to the store. The individuals then smashed display cases in the retail area of the store and stole 58 firearms.

According to court documents, two days later, the ATF recovered 10 of the firearms stolen by the defendant through a third-party sale.

