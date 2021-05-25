(AGENPARL) – PERTH (AUSTRALIA), mar 25 maggio 2021

On 8 May 2020, the Minister for Local Government outlined changes to the Local Government Act 1995 via the Local Government (COVID-19 Response) Order 2020. This included measures to assist ratepayers adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Order recognised that local government (LG) entities are best placed to assess if ratepayers are in financial hardship and encouraged all LG entities to adopt a financial hardship policy. It also included caps on interest charged for late and instalment payments on rates.

The objective of this audit is to assess if LG entities provide effective financial hardship support to assist ratepayers impacted by COVID-19.

Our criteria are:

Do sampled LG entities have an effective financial hardship policy? Do sampled LG entities process applications for financial hardship effectively?

Planning work is currently underway with a target tabling date yet to be determined.

The post Local government financial hardship support (Local) appeared first on Office of the Auditor General.

Fonte/Source: https://audit.wa.gov.au/audit/local-government-financial-hardship-support/