LOCAL EMISSIONS AMPLIFY REGIONAL HAZE AND PARTICLE GROWTH

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 30 gennaio 2021 (Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences) A Finnish-Chinese research team performed simultaneous measurements of aerosol composition and particle number size distributions at ground level and at 260 m in central Beijing, China, during a total of 4 months in 2015-2017. The team found concentration of both primary and secondary particles in the accumulation mode would decrease drastically, and the haze formation would be reduced if the emission cuts are higher than 30%.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-01/ioap-lea012921.php