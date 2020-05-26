LOCAL COMPANIES SHORTLISTED TO BUILD NEW KALLANGUR COMMUNITY CENTRE

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), mar 26 maggio 2020

The new Kallangur Community Centre is another step closer to reality, with the Department of Communities announcing that Badge Constructions, Kane Constructions, Paynters Pty Ltd and Woollam Constructions would progress to the next stage of the tender process.

Deputy Premier and Member for Murrumba Steven Miles said he was excited that construction on the vital community asset was edging closer.

“It’s great to see that we’re another step closer to having our very own Community Centre in Kallangur,” He said.

“Our community desperately needs this project and when the tender gets finalised we’ll be able to start construction immediately.

“This $3.74 million project will be so important to our community from day one, with the construction phase estimated to deliver 10 jobs.

“Those are local jobs that will mean the world to families in our region as we look to our post-pandemic recovery.

“18 submissions were received as part of the EOI process, demonstrating just how keen our community is to get behind our community centre.

Deputy Premier Miles said the establishment of a new community centre will be a great outcome for the Kallangur community.

“Kallangur and Dakabin are some of Moreton Bay’s fasting growing suburbs, it’s vital that as more families move in they have a place to go to foster a sense of community,” he said.

“The new centre will deliver just that, with a particular focus on families, providing services such as playgroups and parenting programs.”

Minister for Communities Coralee O’Rourke said a new centre at Kallangur would join several other centres completed in the past year.

“In 2019, we saw the completion of new centres at Inala, Moranbah and Murgon, with construction also underway on a new centre on Thursday Island,” she said.

“The Palaszczuk Government is committed to ensuring Queenslanders can access high quality community services in their community.”

The Palaszczuk Government currently provides funding to 125 neighbourhood and community centres across the state.

The new Kallangur Community Centre will be located at 51 Marsden Road, Kallangur.

ENDS

Media Contact: Benjamin Mulcahy (Minister O’Rourke) 0419 562 389

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/5/26/local-companies-shortlisted-to-build-new-kallangur-community-centre