WEBINAR: Be part of the City’s Shop 916 Gift Card Program

Join the City of Sacramento and Yiftee CEO for an online webinar Thursday, March 24 from 2 to 3 p.m. to learn how local businesses can sign up to be a part of the [Shop 916 gift card program](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h344b77b,32c8619,32c8b36) to help support store-front retailers impacted by the pandemic.

There will be an overview of the Shop 916 program including:

– How to sign us as a participating business

– How to redeem and purchase the cards

– How you get paid

– What your staff needs to know

– Q&A

The program is free to merchants and requires no special equipment or PoS integration.

The City is launching another round of bonus card incentives starting March 30: Buy a gift card get a bonus card to incentivize purchases.

Join us Thursday, March 24 from 2 to 3 p.m. Register at the link below.

[Register](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h344b77b,32c8619,32c8b37)

Contact us

City Small Business Hotline

916-808-7196

