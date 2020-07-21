martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
Breaking News

ZIMBABWE : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-GOVERNMENT FINANCE STATISTICS

ZAMBIA : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-REPORT ON GOVERNMENT FINANCE STATISTICS

POLISH DPA FINES NON-PUBLIC NURSERY AND PRE-SCHOOL: LACK OF COOPERATION WITH THE…

POLISH DPA FINES SURVEYOR GENERAL OF POLAND: FULL INSPECTION MUST BE CARRIED…

TERRORIST ATTACK NEAR AZAZ, SYRIA

TERRORIST ATTACK NEAR AZAZ, SYRIA

ASSAD REGIME’S PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

ASSAD REGIME’S PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

RECOVERY FUND, LEGA: FONDI SOLO DAL 2021, MENO DEL PREVISTO E CON…

LEGGE ELETTORALE, IV: NON C’E’ MAGGIORANZA SU TESTO BASE PD-M5S

Agenparl

LOAN ACCOUNTING AND SERVICING SEMINARS AND EC-LAS ENHANCEMENTS FOR DMCS: TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE COMPLETION REPORT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), mar 21 luglio 2020 Technical assistance completion reports describe for technical assistance projects the expected impact, outcome and outputs; conduct of activities; evaluation and achievement of the expected outcomes; an assessment and rating; major lessons; and recommendations and follow-up actions. This document dated July 2020 is provided for the ADB regional project 47093-001.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/Q9FTdYCLFVc/reg-47093-001-tcr

Post collegati

ENHANCING CAPACITY FOR EFFECTIVE PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION: TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE COMPLETION REPORT

Redazione

LOAN ACCOUNTING AND SERVICING SEMINARS AND EC-LAS ENHANCEMENTS FOR DMCS: TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE COMPLETION REPORT

Redazione

SHAANXI ACCELERATED ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND ENVIRONMENT IMPROVEMENT FINANCING PROJECT: PROJECT ADMINISTRATION MANUAL

Redazione

YUNNAN LINCANG BORDER ECONOMIC COOPERATION ZONE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT: PROCUREMENT PLAN

Redazione

VIRTUAL CONFERENCE ON LOW-CARBON FINANCE AND THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS

Redazione

ADB PROVIDES ADDITIONAL ASSISTANCE TO BHUTAN TO COMBAT COVID-19

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More