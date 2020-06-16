LNG SHIPPING RATES SOFTEN AS DEMAND FADES

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mar 16 giugno 2020
Exports from the six currently operational US liquefaction terminals are currently down 60% from their peak earlier this year
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1132699/LNG%20shipping%20rates%20soften%20as%20demand%20fades?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss