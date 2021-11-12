(AGENPARL) – ven 12 novembre 2021 A weekly compendium of media reports on science and technology achievements at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Though the Laboratory reviews items for overall accuracy, the reporting organizations are responsible for the content in the links below.

LLNL Report, Nov. 12, 2021

An experiment at the National Ignition Facility put researchers at the threshold of fusion ignition, achieving a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules — an eight times improvement over experiments conducted in spring 2021 and a 25 times increase over NIF’s 2018 record yield. Credit: John Jett, LLNL.

[On the verge of ignition](https://wonderfulengineering.com/scientists-are-on-the-verge-of-fusion-ignition-thanks-to-this-new-research/)

Lawrence Livermore nuclear scientists generated 1.3 megajoules (MJ) of energy for the first time with lab-based fusion reactions using lasers the size of three football fields, potentially cementing the ground for a new clean energy source and a better technique to assess the increasing proximity to “greater than unity” levels of energy generation.

The experiment took place at the National Ignition Facility. Experts centered a massive array of nearly 200 laser beams on a tiny spot to create a mega blast of energy — eight times more than they had previously done. Although the energy only lasted 100 trillionths of a second, it moved scientists closer to fusion ignition, the point at which they produce more energy than they consume.

“This result is a historic advance for inertial confinement fusion research,” said Kim Budil, LLNL director.

[Read More](https://wonderfulengineering.com/scientists-are-on-the-verge-of-fusion-ignition-thanks-to-this-new-research/)

A multidisciplinary team including an LLNL mathematician has discovered a machine learning-based technique capable of automatically deriving a mathematical model for the motion of binary black holes from raw gravitational wave data.

[Black holes make waves](https://phys.org/news/2021-11-machine-derive-black-hole-motion.html)

The announcement that the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) had detected gravitational waves during the merger of two black holes sent ripples throughout the scientific community in 2016. The earthshaking news not only confirmed one of Albert Einstein’s key predictions in his general theory of relativity, but also opened a door to a better understanding of the motion of black holes and other spacetime-warping phenomena.

Cataclysmic events such as the collision of black holes or neutron stars produce the largest gravitational waves. Binary black holes orbit around each other for billions of years before eventually colliding to form a single massive black hole. During the final moments as they merge, their mass is converted to a gigantic burst of energy — per Einstein’s equation E=mc2 — which can then be detected in the form of gravitational waves.

To understand the motion of binary black holes, researchers have traditionally simplified Einstein’s field equations and solved them to calculate the emitted gravitational waves. The approach is complex and requires expensive, time-consuming simulations on supercomputers or approximation techniques that can lead to errors or break down when applied to more complicated black hole systems.

Along with collaborators at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth and the University of Mississippi, a Lawrence Livermore mathematician has discovered an inverse approach to the problem, a machine learning-based technique capable of automatically deriving a mathematical model for the motion of binary black holes from raw gravitational wave data, requiring only the computing power of a laptop.

[Read More](https://phys.org/news/2021-11-machine-derive-black-hole-motion.html)

Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire (California’s largest wildfire) tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas County.

[Climate change drives wildfires](https://www.axios.com/climate-change-wildfires-main-cause-us-west-d40d8547-388b-4361-be14-26a54bedc902.html)

As it turns out, human-caused climate change is intensifying the frequency of wildfires. Researchers hadn’t expected human-caused global warming to take over from natural climate variability as the main contributor to fire weather until much later this century, around 2080, according to new research by Lawrence Livermore and UCLA.

