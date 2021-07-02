(AGENPARL) – ven 02 luglio 2021 A weekly compendium of media reports on science and technology achievements at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Though the Laboratory reviews items for overall accuracy, the reporting organizations are responsible for the content in the links below.

LLNL Report, July 2, 2021

Clover grows in the arable soil on the Bodega Pastures’ hayfields. The farm uses regenerative techniques to sequester carbon in the soil, which helps reverse the effects of climate change. Photo courtesy of Alvin A.H. Jornada.

Even if the world manages to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions significantly, “carbon sinks” like regenerative farming are considered essential in facing the climate crisis because they sequester carbon dioxide that would otherwise remain in the atmosphere for thousands of years.

While newer technologies for carbon capture include injecting it into rocks and storing it deep underground, land management is a time-tested approach. Plants absorb carbon dioxide during photosynthesis, making forests, farms and rangelands some of the world’s biggest natural depositories of carbon. When managed with regenerative practices, they can sequester even more.

In a 2020 report, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory included carbon farming among the practices the state will need to reach its goal to become carbon neutral by 2045. The report estimated that using such practices on the majority of the state’s cropland, along with minor emissions reductions in farming, could remove 10.6 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

An analytical technique known as Droplet™ Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (ddPCR) was developed by LLNL scientists and engineers. Through tech transfer, it was commercialized by Bio-Rad Laboratories.

[Tech transfer goes far](https://techlinkcenter.org/news/study-on-economic-impacts-of-lawrence-livermores-tech-transfer-underway)

Economic researchers are collecting new data on the downstream effects of tech transfer at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California.

The Laboratory, known for its work on nuclear weapons under the National Nuclear Security Agency, also has made significant advancements in supercomputing and other fields with commercial applications.

Enabled by patent license agreements and cooperative research agreements, private businesses have leveraged the Lab’s scientific prowess to create new products and new jobs.

To quantify the impacts of those public-private agreements, the economic research team at TechLink is now contacting approximately 450 companies, covering tech transfer agreements between 2000 and 2010.

Using the world’s most energetic laser and the world’s most powerful pulsed-power facility, an international research team has derived new pressure scales for gold and platinum at 1 terapascal.

[Going for the gold](https://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Setting_gold_and_platinum_standards_where_few_have_gone_before_999.html)

Lawrence Livermore and Sandia national laboratories have set gold and platinum standards where few have gone before.

Like two superheroes finally joining forces, Sandia’s Z machine — generator of the world’s most powerful electrical pulses — and Lawrence Livermore‘s National Ignition Facility — the planet’s most energetic laser source — in a series of 10 experiments have detailed the responses of gold and platinum at pressures so extreme that their atomic structures momentarily distorted like images in a fun-house mirror.

Similar high-pressure changes induced in other settings have produced oddities like hydrogen appearing as a metallic fluid, helium in the form of rain and sodium a transparent metal. But until now there has been no way to accurately calibrate these pressures and responses, the first step to controlling them.

