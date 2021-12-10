(AGENPARL) – ven 10 dicembre 2021 A weekly compendium of media reports on science and technology achievements at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Though the Laboratory reviews items for overall accuracy, the reporting organizations are responsible for the content in the links below.

LLNL Report, Dec. 10, 2021

Scientists at the National Ignition Facility are nearer to achieving ignition – the point at which fusion reactions generate at least as much energy delivered by the laser system.

[A breakthrough of the year](https://physicsworld.com/a/physics-world-announces-its-finalists-for-the-2021-breakthrough-of-the-year/)

2021 was a milestone for laser fusion. The National Ignition Facility’s giant laser experiment is nominated as one of 10 finalists for Physics World’s 2021 Breakthrough of the Year.

This year’s Top 10 breakthroughs were selected by a crack team of five Physics World editors, who have sifted through hundreds of research updates published on the website this year. In addition to having been reported in Physics World in 2021, selections must meet the following criteria:

– Significant advance in knowledge or understanding

– Importance of work for scientific progress and/or development of real-world applications

– Of general interest to Physics World readers

Superionic ice could be responsible for the odd, off-kilter magnetic fields in Uranus and Neptune, which have been puzzling scientists for years.

[Cold as ice](https://www.syfy.com/syfy-wire/superionic-ice-is-burning-hot-ice-and-a-new-state-of-matter)

As if the thought of scorching black ice isn’t weird enough, it now exists as a new state of matter.

It might already exist on Uranus, Neptune and possibly other planets that orbit alien stars. Just heat water to several thousand degrees while applying extreme pressure. Of course, this sounds easier than it actually is, but scientists from Lawrence Livermore, UC Berkeley and the University of Rochester were able to pull off creating this exotic state of H2O for the first time ever.

Exposing water to pressures and temperatures that high makes hydrogen ions (atoms that have gained or lost electrons) move like a liquid inside solid oxygen. LLNL physicist Marius Millot led a study that reveals exactly how he and his research team were able to create a state of matter that could only be imagined when it was first predicted back in 1988.

“Our experimental discovery of superionic water ice opens the way to imagining new kinds of water-rich planets with mostly frozen interiors,” Millot said. “It could dominate the interiors of Neptune and Uranus, which offers a plausible origin to their unique magnetic fields.”

An artist’s concept rendering of a 3.5-meter linear induction accelerator (LIA) with four lines-of-sight toward a patient. The blue elements magnetically focus and direct the LIA’s electron beams.

[Cancer therapy in a FLASH](https://phys.org/news/2021-12-safely-cancer-patients.html)

Researchers at Lawrence Livermore have shown for the first time the potential for linear induction accelerators (LIAs) to deliver effective, targeted doses of “FLASH” radiation to cancer patients. The new technique selectively kills cancer cells with minimal damage to healthy cells.

For decades, cancer treatment has often meant weeks of low-dose radiation in hopes of delivering enough to malignant cells without too much damage to the patient’s healthy cells. Efforts to deliver a rapid, high, targeted dose of therapy radiation, or FLASH radiotherapy (FLASH-RT) at the required depth, have required large, complex machines the size of gymnasiums and have so far proven impractical for clinical use. The researchers note that LIAs powerful enough to deliver the necessary dose rate to cancer cells can be built only 3 meters long.

