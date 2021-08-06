(AGENPARL) – ven 06 agosto 2021 A weekly compendium of media reports on science and technology achievements at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Though the Laboratory reviews items for overall accuracy, the reporting organizations are responsible for the content in the links below.

LLNL Report, Aug. 6, 2021

A material that’s a terrible heat conductor could make a superb insulator, and materials like it could play a key role in bringing the world to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Photo courtesy of University of Liverpool.

[Battling the climate crisis with a terrible heat conductor](https://www.popsci.com/science/worlds-worst-conductor-climate-crisis-game-changer/)

Researchers at Liverpool University in the U.K. have created a material that, they say, has the worst heat transfer of virtually any solid material humans have ever grasped. If that sounds like a strange direction to go down, it isn’t — a material that’s a terrible heat conductor could make a superb insulator, and materials like it could play a key role in bringing the world to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Because of inefficiencies — bad usage, losses in the electrical grid and heat being conducted away — analysts at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory estimate that a staggering two-thirds of U.S. energy generation never actually reaches its end purpose.

So, scientists say, there’s good reason to keep researching materials like these. Making better insulation and better materials could heavily cut back on energy use, and go a long way toward reducing the world’s reliance on fossil fuels.

[Read More](https://www.popsci.com/science/worlds-worst-conductor-climate-crisis-game-changer/)

Stratocumulus clouds hover over the ocean and linger for weeks to months.

[Cloudy outlook on global warming](https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/clouds-may-speed-up-global-warming/)

How much, exactly, will the Earth warm in response to future greenhouse gas emissions? The answer, scientists say, lies in the sky above our heads. Clouds are the unlikely gatekeepers of climate change — they play a critical role in how quickly the world warms.

Clouds sometimes have a warming effect on the local climate and sometimes a cooling effect — it all depends on the type of cloud, the local climate and a variety of other conditions. Global warming is expected to increase certain types of clouds in certain places and decrease them in others. All in all, it’s a big, complex patchwork of effects all over the globe.

LLNL climate scientist Mark Zelinka said it’s reassuring that different strategies in modeling and machine learning have arrived at similar conclusions.

“If it was just one study, you might question the robustness of that result,” Zelinka said. “But if you’ve got more and more evidence from independent authors using independent techniques, and they’re all reaching a similar conclusion, that’s pretty powerful.”

[Read More](https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/clouds-may-speed-up-global-warming/)

Porous electrodes responsible for the reactions in the reactors.

[Going with the flow](https://3dprintingindustry.com/news/llnl-uses-3d-printing-to-boost-electrochemical-reactor-performances-by-up-to-100x-193874/)

Researchers from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory are using 3D printing to produce flow-through electrodes (FTEs) for electrochemical reactors.

Using direct ink writing, the LLNL team was able to 3D print customized porous electrodes made from graphene aerogels. The printed structures are crucial for a whole host of electrochemical reactions, such as the conversion of CO2 and other molecules into useful energy products.

By leveraging the design freedom offered by additive manufacturing, the researchers found that they could better control the flow passing through their 3D printed FTEs (porous electrodes responsible for the reactions in the reactors). In the context of an electrochemical reactor, this can mean improving mass transfer and maximizing reactor performance.

[Read More](https://3dprintingindustry.com/news/llnl-uses-3d-printing-to-boost-electrochemical-reactor-performances-by-up-to-100x-193874/)

As soon as water vapor is added to the vacuum chamber, the sodium–potassium droplet turns gold as the water metallizes on its surface. Increasing electron localization after a few sections turns the droplet purple.

🔊 Listen to this