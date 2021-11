(AGENPARL) – mar 30 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to From the Catbird Seat: Poetry & Literature Blog from the Library of Congress.

11/30/2021 01:00 PM EST

Poet Craig Santos Perez reflects on the event he organized for the Hawai‘i Book and Music Festival in October, which featured four Pacific Islander poets from Poet Laureate Joy Harjo’s signature project, “Living Nations, Living Words.”

🔊 Listen to this