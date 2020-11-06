(AGENPARL) – HOUGHTON (MICHIGAN), ven 06 novembre 2020

Dennis Livesay joins Michigan Technological University on February 1, 2020 as the

dean of the College of Computing.

Livesay Named MTU’s Next Computing Dean Stefanie Sidortsova

November 5th, 2020 9:36 AMNovember 5th, 2020 9:36 AM

Dennis Livesay will become dean of Michigan Technological University’s College of

Computing on Feb. 1, 2021.



Livesay comes to Michigan Tech from Wichita State University (WSU), where he is dean

of the College of Engineering and a full professor in both the Department of Chemistry

and Department of Biomedical Engineering. Livesay replaces outgoing dean Adrienne

Minerick.



“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Livesay to the University as our next dean of the

College of Computing,” said Jacqueline Huntoon, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

“The combination of Dr. Livesay’s prior experiences and his vision for the future

of the College of Computing make him ideally suited to strengthen the College going

forward.”



“Digital transformation is impacting every industry, including engineering and manufacturing,”

said Livesay. “Computing, data, connectivity, and security are already the cornerstones

of the modern economy. I look forward to working with everyone in the College of Computing,

and across campus, to strengthen our efforts in these areas.”



Livesay noted that, while he has been happy in his role at WSU, he saw the opportunity

to lead Michigan’s only college of computing as one he could not pass up. “I really

see this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that — given MTU’s traditional established

strength in engineering — aligns perfectly with my background,” he said.



Dennis Livesay

Livesay brings more than 20 years of experience in higher education to Michigan Tech.

His career began in 2000 at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where

he was assistant and then associate professor of chemistry. From there, he continued

on to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC), where he was a founding

member of the Department of Bioinformatics and Genomics and developed two of UNCC’s

most visible research programs: the bioinformatics and computational biology doctoral

program and the Charlotte Research Scholars undergraduate research program.



In 2016, Livesay joined WSU as dean of the Graduate School and associate vice president

of research and technology transfer before becoming dean of the College of Engineering

in January 2019. Livesay’s research expertise is in the area of protein family sequence,

structure and function relationships, with a particular focus on understanding how

physical and chemical properties vary with evolutionary divergence. He has spent his

career working across disciplinary boundaries and intends to prioritize interdisciplinary

work in his role as College of Computing dean.



“The University was fortunate to attract a very strong pool of candidates during this

search and I am confident that we have hired the person who will be best able to lead

the College of Computing in the coming years,” said Huntoon. “I want to thank Dr.

Adrienne Minerick for her tenacity and commitment to Michigan Tech. She provided outstanding

leadership for the College from the day it came into existence. Because of her efforts,

the College is well positioned to grow in the future.”



Born and raised in Columbus, Indiana, Livesay was a first-generation university student.

He will be joined in Houghton by his wife, Lauren, and son, Maxwell. “My family and

I are rabid hockey fans,” Livesay said, “and we will be huge supporters of Michigan

Tech hockey. In fact, I already have an MTU jersey that I’ve started wearing during

rec league.”

