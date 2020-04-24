LIVE NOW: WATCH THE SMITHSONIAN’S EARTH OPTIMISM DIGITAL SUMMIT

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 24 aprile 2020

Looking to the future with optimism can be daunting with experts warning about rapid habitat loss, species extinction, climate change and global food crises. On top of that, with the world right now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, worries about public health, finance and food security are front of mind. Where can hope be found in uncertain times?

In the face of these unprecedented challenges, a new global conservation movement is underway. Communities, scientists, activists and businesses are actively working to change course, and upend how the public talks about the state of the planet, and bring our world into a brighter future.

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the Smithsonian Institution and its partners are hosting this week the Earth Optimism Digital Summit. Featuring more than 100 scientists, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, artists and experts, the virtual event showcases ideas and innovarive solutions. The summit will stream live in the video player above over the course of the next two days, and individual clips will be made available over the course of the next few weeks.

“Earth Optimism reminds us that change happens when we focus on what works,” said Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III, in a statement. “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, this summit invites us to come together across disciplines and backgrounds to build a stronger, more sustainable future for our planet.”

Speakers will address wide-ranging topics, including species extinction, climate change and global food crises. Hear from prominent change-makers such as chef and humanitarian José Andrés talking about food security; Queen Quet, chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation, speaking about environmental justice; and Denis Hayes, one of the first Earth Day organizers in the 1970s, in conversation with a student leader of today, Zero Hour’s teenage founder Jamie Margolin.

“It’s inspirational to hear real stories from real people working on this in real time,” says Ruth Anna Stolk, founding executive director of the Smithsonian Conservation Commons. “Hopefully people’s view of who is doing environmental work will change because of this.”

Stolk also adds that even in murky, unprecedented times like today, when optimism may be in short supply, the summit will meet the challenges head-on, with sessions about public health and the financial crisis.

The full lineup of events is below, and for a list of related events, including “deep dives” that examine specific topics in greater detail (additional registration may be involved), visit earthoptimism.si.edu.

Thursday, April 23rd, 2020

12:15 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

Denis Hayes – who was the first Earth Day organizer in the 1970s – talks with a student leader of today, Zero Hour’s teenage Founder Jamie Margolin. Bill Weir, Host – CNN Anchor & Chief Climate Correspondent

Denis Hayes – Principal National Organizer of the first Earth Day 1970; President, Bullitt Foundation

Jamie Margolin – Founder and Co-Executive Director, Zero Hour

12:40 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Earth is our only home. Stand back and look at Earth from Space with Smithsonian scientific pioneer Ellen Stofan and her NASA colleagues. Ellen Stofan – John and Adrienne Mars Director, Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum; former Chief Scientist, NASA

12:45 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.

Two leading global visionaries describe their efforts to increase access to healthy food and slow global warming. David M. Rubenstein, Moderator – Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman, The Carlyle Group; Smithsonian Board of Regents

José Andrés – Chef & Humanitarian

Christiana Figueres – Founding Partner, Global Optimism; Former Executive Secretary, UN Climate Change Convention

Leaders discuss how we can finance a more resilient and sustainable world. Kristin Rechberger, Interviewer – CEO, Dynamic Planet

David Blood – Co-Founder and Senior Partner, Generation Investment Management

Two visionary inventors, one a marine biologist and the other an architect, discuss ways they are designing solutions to seemingly impossible problems. Amy Johnson, Moderator – Program Director, Virginia Working Landscapes, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute

Mary Hagedorn – Director, Reef Recovery Initiative, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute

Kunlé Adeyemi – Architect & Founder/Principal of NLÉ

Necessity is the mother of invention, but she can be helped. This in-depth interview focuses on how to foster innovation – from transforming higher education to sparking global grass-roots problem-solving at a grand scale. David M. Rubenstein, Moderator – Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman, The Carlyle Group; Smithsonian Board of Regents

Michael M. Crow – President, Arizona State University

Alex Dehgan – CEO & Co-Founder, Conservation X Labs

1:55 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.

Experts on infectious disease outbreaks discuss how they spread, and how they have been fought in Africa and around the globe. Ron Klain, Moderator – Executive Vice President & General Counsel, Revolution LLC; Former US Ebola Response Coordinator

Mateus Kambale Sahani – Vaccines Trial Programs Coordinator for Vaccines with Epicentre, Uganda

Sabrina Sholts – Curator of Biological Anthropology, Department of Anthropology at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History

2:20 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

How people are changing the way they consume and dispose of food – both locally and globally. Bill Weir, Moderator – CNN Anchor & Chief Climate Correspondent

Tristram Stuart – Founder, Feedback and Toast Ale Ltd.

Evan Lutz – CEO & Co-Founder, Hungry Harvest

Justen Garrity – Founder & President, Veteran Compost

Tambra Raye Stevenson – Founder & CEO, WANDA: Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture

2:45 p.m. – 2:55 p.m.

A major prize that will revolutionize our understanding of the planet’s most diverse and complex ecosystems, rapidly and remotely quantifying rainforests intrinsic value in unprecedented detail, in a time that has never been more urgent for conservation. Shah Selbe – Technical Consultant, Rainforest XPRIZE

2:55 p.m. – 3:35 p.m.

Political and business leaders join scientists in a discussion of how we are restoring and building resiliency and sustainability into our port cities, where most of our people live and the majority of our economy is based. Bill Weir, Moderator – CNN Anchor & Chief Climate Correspondent

Thad Allen – Commandant, United States Coast Guard; Former Director Federal Response to Hurricane Katrina

Libby Schaaf – Mayor, Oakland California

Emily Pidgeon – Vice President of Ocean Science and Innovation, Conservation International

Gregory M. Ruiz – Director of Marine Invasions Research, Smithsonian Environmental Research Center

Phil Ryan – Chairman, Swiss Re Americas

Anson “Tuck” Hines, Organizer – Director, Smithsonian Environmental Research Center

3:50 p.m. – 4:10 p.m.

The author of “The End of Nature” and co-founder of 350.org talks about what gives him hope. Lauren Ward, Interviewer – Earth Science Video Producer, NASA

Bill McKibben – Writer, Environmentalist & Activist

We are living in a moment when the animals among us give us comfort: a dialogue between the Smithsonian National Zoo director and an animal defender. Steven Monfort, Interviewer – John and Adrienne Mars Director, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

Beth Allgood – U.S. Country Director for the International Fund for Animal Welfare

4:10 p.m. – 4:40 p.m.

On land and in the ocean, in cities and rural landscapes, conservation leaders discuss saving species, protecting places, and uniting people with the natural world. Ryan Heath, Moderator – Senior Editor, Politico

Steven Monfort – John and Adrienne Mars Director, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

Enric Sala – National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence and Founder, Pristine Seas

Carrie Seltzer – Stakeholder Engagement Strategist, iNaturalist

Dan Janzen – Tropical Biodiversity Ecologist

Winnie Hallwachs – Tropical Biodiversity Ecologist

4:40 p.m. – 5:10 p.m.

A filmmaker, a photographer, and an artist talk about how they tell stories that inspire audiences and advance conservation. Tasha Goldberg, Host – Founder, Evidence of Hope

Peter Byck – Producer, Soil Carbon Cowboys

Cristina Mittermeier – Photographer & Conservationist; Co-Founder & Managing Director, SeaLegacy

Matt Willey – Artist & Founder, The Good of the Hive

5:10 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

This new Earth Day film tells the story of 50 years of non-partisan, multi-generational activities bringing together politicians, organizations, and student leaders, followed by a sharing of perspectives by some of the people featured. Andy Revkin, Host – Environmental Journalist & Founding Director of The Initiative on Communication and Sustainability, Columbia University

Varshini Prakash – Executive Director & Co-Founder, Sunrise Movement

Tia Nelson – Climate Change Program Director, Outrider Foundation

Bob Inglis – Executive Director, republicEn.org

5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

A group of young environmental leaders discuss how they are making change happen faster. Lauren Ward, Moderator – Earth Science Video Producer, NASA

Jerome Foster II – Founder & Executive Director, OneMillionOfUs; Co-Editor-in-Chief, The Climate Reporter

Sanjana Paul – Co-Founder & Executive Director, Earth Hacks

Nadia Nazar – Founder, Co-Executive Director, & Art Director, Zero Hour

Vic Barrett – Alliance for Climate Education, Earth Guardians, Our Children’s Trust

6:00 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Interviews with an influential philanthropist and citizen scientist about his vision and leadership and with a leading Smithsonian marine scientist about his conservation work. Amy Johnson – Program Director, Virginia Working Landscapes, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute

Ed Warner – Sand County Foundation

David Kline – Scientist, Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute

6:15 p.m. – 6:40 p.m.

Dynamic entrepreneurs – including a CNN Hero of the Planet – who have led impactful field conservation efforts discuss common threads and explore levers to help transform the field of conservation. Fred Nelson, Moderator – Executive Director, Maliasili

Alasdair Harris – Founder, Blue Ventures

Leela Hazzah – Executive Director & Co-Founder of Lion Guardians

Lúcia Lohmann – Executive Director, Association for Tropical Biology and Conservation

6:40 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Keeling Curve Prize – a Global Warming Solution competition – announces finalists for its 2020 Competition. Jacquelyn Francis – Director/Founder, the Keeling Curve Prize

Ruth Metzel – Assistant Director, the Keeling Curve Prize

The Association for Tropical Biology and Conservation, in partnership with environmental science news organization Mongabay and the BAND Foundation, share videos and announce winners of its tropical biology and conservation success story video competition. Lúcia G. Lohmann – Executive Director, Association for Tropical Biology and Conservation

Lily Kang – Coordinator for Transforming Conservation, Mongabay

Earth Optimism and the Global Co Lab Network share winning videos from the 2020 Earth Optimism Teen Video competition. Linda Staheli – Founder & Director, Global Co Lab Network

Brian Coyle – Program Director, Conservation Commons

Friday, April 24th, 2020

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Join our hosts to learn about Bird Friendly Coffee and hear some young leaders share their own stories of action and success. Log on to Twitter for an interactive chat with others who will be tuning in to watch our live stream broadcast – It’s the perfect way to join the conversation with like minded Summit attendees!

12:05 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Individuals from different backgrounds discuss their work with communities to address environmental challenges and bring people closer to nature at both local and global scales. Sabrina Lynn Motley, Moderator – Director, Smithsonian Folklife Festival

Queen Quet – Chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation

Dejah Powell – Regional Organizer for the Midwest, Sunrise Movement

Fred Tutman – Patuxent Riverkeeper

Bathsheba F. Bryant-Tarpeh, Organizer – Mellon/ACLS Public Fellow, Smithsonian Office of International Relations

12:30 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.

A Smithsonian National Zoo director discusses species rescue efforts with a conservation leader from Abu Dhabi. Steven Monfort, Interviewer – John and Adrienne Mars Director, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

His Excellency Majid Al Mansouri – Managing Director, International Fund for Houbara Conservation

An interview with Lu Zhi, Earth Optimism sister event organizer, on major conservation efforts in her home country. Andy Revkin, Interviewer – Environmental Journalist & Founding Director of The Initiative on Communication and Sustainability, Columbia University

Lu Zhi – Founder of the Shanshui Conservation Center

12:55 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Leading climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe talks with Smithsonian Natural History Museum director and an award-winning film producer about how and why climate communication is so important and yet challenging. Lauren Ward, Moderator – Earth Science Video Producer, NASA

Kirk Johnson – Sant Director, Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

Katharine Hayhoe – Director of the Climate Science Center, Texas Tech University

Adam Paul Smith – Producer, Writer, Storyteller at Act 4 Entertainment

1:15 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.

A major thought leader in biodiversity conservation talks to one of his students (and an Earth Optimism host) about his efforts to influence the next generation. Cat Kutz, Interviewer – Communications Manager, Smithsonian Earth Optimism

Tom Lovejoy – Senior Fellow at the United Nations Foundation; University Professor, Environmental Science and Policy Department, George Mason University

1:25 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

An award-winning Irish engineering student talks about his inventions to combat plastic pollution. Fionn Ferriera – Student Scientist, Engineer & Sustainability Advocate

1:30 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.

A state legislator, restaurant CEO, First Foods and indigenous lands rights activist: three different professional perspectives share common themes for making modern food systems resilient, nourishing, and equitable. Anna Palmer, Moderator – Senior Washington Correspondent, Politico

Lorig Charkoudian – Delegate, Maryland General Assembly

Leslie Silverglide – Co-Founder & CEO of MIXT

Katherine Quaid – Communications & Outreach Coordinator at Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN) International

Kate Christen, Organizer – Senior Manager, Smithsonian Conservation Commons

1:55 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.

A conservation leader discusses “Reverse the Red” – speeding the recovery of species so that they can be removed from the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. Steven Monfort, Interviewer – John and Adrienne Mars Director, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

Jon Paul Rodriguez – Chair of the IUCN Species Survival Commission; Founder & President of Provita, Caracas, Venezuela

Find out how the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is working to help preserve and restore the health of the ocean and the organisms that depend on it. Anson “Tuck” Hines, Interviewer – Director, Smithsonian Environmental Research Center

Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet – Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and Deputy NOAA Administrator

2:20 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Change makers across the generations discuss how schools and workplaces, lifelong learners and futurists can help ensure a sustainable planet. Lauren Ward, Moderator – Earth Science Video Producer, NASA

Jeff Martin – Founder & CEO, Tribal Planet

Gillian Hinde – EY Global Corporate Responsibility Leader

Justin Shaifer – Executive Director, Fascinate Inc.

Faye Christoforo – Co-Executive Director of Campus Coordination, Post-Landfill Action Network (PLAN)

Carol O’Donnell, Organizer – Director, Smithsonian Science Education Center

2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Major accomplishments from around the world: establishing national parks in warzones, reforesting island nations, restoring coral reefs, tracking and saving giraffes. Cat Kutz, Host – Communications Manager, Smithsonian Earth Optimism

Alex Dehgan – CEO & Co-Founder, Conservation X Labs

Michael Anello – Executive Director, Haiti Reforestation Partnership

Julian Fennessy – Director, Giraffe Conservation Foundation

Jared Stabach – Program Coordinator, Movement of Life, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

David Smith – Chief Marine Scientist, Mars Inc.

3:45 p.m. – 4:10 p.m.

Experts discuss how understanding the connections between humans and nature results in innovative solutions in environmental, wildlife and human health. Richard Stone, Moderator – Senior Science Editor, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios

Nooshin Razani – Director of the Center for Nature and Health at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, Oakland, CA

Carly R. Muletz Wolz – Molecular Pathogen Scientist, Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

Jérémy Bouyer – Medical Entomologist, Joint FAO/IAEA Division of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture (NAFA)

Katrina Pagenkopp Lohan, Organizer – Senior Scientist & Head, Marine Disease Ecology Laboratory, Smithsonian Environmental Research Center

Brian Coyle, Organizer – Behavioral Ecologist & Program Manager, Smithsonian Conservation Commons

4:10 p.m. – 4:25 p.m.

A filmmaker and a TV journalist discuss how they “keep it real” while also helping people see that positive stories exist all around us. Amy Johnson, Interviewer – Program Director, Virginia Working Landscapes, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute

Shawn Heinrichs – Artist, Photographer, Filmmaker, and Conservationist

Danni Washington – TV Host & Science Communicator

4:25 p.m. – 4:35 p.m.

A filmmaker describes how local communities played a starring role in a film about conservation success. Tasha Goldberg, Host – Founder, Evidence of Hope

John Weller – Lead Storyteller, SeaLegacy

4:50 p.m. – 5:10 p.m.

A climate scientist and an environmental scientist compare notes about solutions they are seeing now and on the horizon. Amy Johnson, Host – Program Director, Virginia Working Landscapes, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute

Katharine Hayhoe – Director of the Climate Science Center, Texas Tech University

Jon Foley – Executive Director, Project Drawdown

5:10 p.m. – 5:50 p.m.

Top thinkers and doers talk about their approaches to changing the way we use energy and the central role of creativity in innovation. Ali Velshi, Moderator – MSNBC Anchor

William McDonough – Founder of William McDonough + Partners, Architects

Charlotte McCurdy – Designer

Paul Bunje – Co-Founder & COO/CSO, Conservation X Labs

Camron Gorguinpour – Senior Global Manager for Electric Vehicles, World Resources Institute

Fred Krupp – President, Environmental Defense Fund

5:50 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Two new efforts that embrace searching for and sharing stories that show the world is not all gloom and doom. Amy Johnson, Interviewer – Program Director, Virginia Working Landscapes, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute

Sean B. Carroll – Department of Science Education, Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Will Doig – Co-editor, Reasons to Be Cheerful

6:00 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. GLOBAL HEALTH

Learn about the tools used by global teams of scientists to help identify pathogens and viruses and prevent them from causing outbreaks. Suzan Murray – Program Director, Global Health Program, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

James Hassell – Scholar, Global Health Program, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

Peter Daszak – President, EcoHealth Alliance

Neel Aziz – Supervisory Veterinary Pathologist, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

6:25 p.m. – 6:55 p.m.

An environmental lawyer, a video producer, and a wildlife journalist share how they develop and use stories to promote positive change for the planet. Tasha Goldberg, Host and Contributor – Founder, Evidence of Hope

Bruno Monteferri – Director of Conservamos.org/SPDA, Peru

Will Stolzenburg – Independent Wildlife Journalist

6:55 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Designers tackle the environmental challenge and come up with unlikely solutions. Amy Johnson, Host – Program Director, Virginia Working Landscapes, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute

Sam Van Aken – Artist & Associate Professor, Syracuse University

Cyrill Gutsch – Founder & CEO, Parley for the Oceans

7:15 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Business experts share their ideas about how to reconcile the age-old battle of environment versus economy. Kristin Rechberger, Interviewer – CEO, Dynamic Planet

Hongwei Rose Niu – Chief Conservation Officer, The Paulson Institute

David Antonioli – CEO of Verra

Kathy Baughman McLeod – Director, Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Resilience Center

Steve Case – Chairman & CEO, Revolution; Co-Founder, Case Foundation; former CEO, America Online

7:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Innovative financial leader Steve Case shares his vision for how we move forward with Earth Optimism. Steve Case – Chairman & CEO, Revolution; Co-Founder, Case Foundation; former CEO, America Online

Saturday, April 25th, 2020

12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Register online to join: https://conservationxlabs.com/ideathon

