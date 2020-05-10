LIVE INTERVIEW WITH RECTOR TOOMAS ASSER: HOW THE UNIVERSITY HAS COPED WITH CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

In a live interview on Wednesday, 13 May at 13:00, Rector of the University of Tartu Toomas Asser will speak how the university has coped with the crisis. The interview discusses how the University of Tartu scientists have helped the government during the emergency situation, and about the response to the virus outbreak in the Raatuse dormitory. In addition, the rector speaks of the university’s return to its normal rhythm of work.

View the live webcast in Microsoft Teams. During the webcast, viewers are welcome to post questions to the rector.

The live interview is held in Estonian. The recording of the interview with English subtitles will be published on the website of the University of Tartu on 14 May.