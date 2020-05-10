domenica, Maggio 10, 2020
Breaking News

VON DER LEYEN: PER ESSERE FORTE, EUROPA SIA UNITA E SOLIDALE

PROROGA INTERCETTAZIONI E SOSPENSIONI PROCESSUALI: SEGUITO ESAME E AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 2A…

EUROPE DAY 2020 – ODE TO JOY

RIABILITAZIONE MILITARI PRIMA GUERRA MONDIALE: AVVIO DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE IN 4A…

GIORNATA MEMORIA ALPINI: AVVIO DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE IN 4A COMMISSIONE

AUDIZIONE INFORMALE MINISTRO GUERINI IN COMMISSIONI CONGIUNTE 4A SENATO E IV CAMERA

TO HELP ENSURE AVAILABILITY OF A NECESSARY WORKFORCE, ASYLUM SEEKERS’ RIGHT TO…

IN TANZANIA è BOOM DI VOCAZIONI SACERDOTALI, APRE UN NUOVO SEMINARIO

USA-CINA: AL VIA LA FASE UNO DELL’ACCORDO COMMERCIALE DI GENNAIO

PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIANA AI PROGETTI DELLA DIFESA COMUNE EUROPEA: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 4A…

Agenparl

LIVE INTERVIEW WITH RECTOR TOOMAS ASSER: HOW THE UNIVERSITY HAS COPED WITH CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TARTU (ESTONIA), dom 10 maggio 2020

08.05.2020
Rector Toomas Asser. Photo: Andres Tennus

In a live interview on Wednesday, 13 May at 13:00, Rector of the University of Tartu Toomas Asser will speak how the university has coped with the crisis. The interview discusses how the University of Tartu scientists have helped the government during the emergency situation, and about the response to the virus outbreak in the Raatuse dormitory. In addition, the rector speaks of the university’s return to its normal rhythm of work.

View the live webcast in Microsoft Teams. During the webcast, viewers are welcome to post questions to the rector.

The live interview is held in Estonian. The recording of the interview with English subtitles will be published on the website of the University of Tartu on 14 May.

Category: 
University

Fonte/Source: https://www.ut.ee/en/news/live-interview-rector-toomas-asser-how-university-has-coped-coronavirus-crisis

Post collegati

CORRESPONDENCE: COUNTERING ONLINE CHILD SEXUAL EXPLOITATION AND ABUSE DURING THE CORONOAVIRUS (COVID-19) PANDEMIC

Redazione

LIVE INTERVIEW WITH RECTOR TOOMAS ASSER: HOW THE UNIVERSITY HAS COPED WITH CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Redazione

DELIVERY ROBOTS HELP ANN ARBOR RESTAURANTS WEATHER COVID CRISIS

Redazione

SHARE YOUR INPUT! OFA’S PHASE THREE SURVEY ON FARM BUSINESS IMPACTS OF COVID-19

Redazione

UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO, BOULDER PROFESSOR, STUDENTS CONTINUE WORK ON CUBESAT AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Redazione

IL POR FESR 2014-2020 FVG SOSTIENE LA CAMPAGNA “TALK ON THE FUTURE OF EUROPE” – 9 MAGGIO, FESTA DELL’EUROPA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More