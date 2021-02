(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), sab 13 febbraio 2021 On 12 February, the Permanent Representative of Lithuania Ambassador Andrius Krivas took the floor at the 29 th Special Session of the Human Rights Council, initiated by the United Kingdom and the European Union, on the human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar.

Fonte/Source: //www.urm.lt/default/en/news/lithuanias-representative-spoke-at-a-special-session-of-the-human-rights-council-on-myanmar