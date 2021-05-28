(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), ven 28 maggio 2021 On 27 May, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis is taking part in an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers in Lisbon, which focuses on the implementation of the European Council conclusions on Belarus, conflicts in the Eastern Neighbourhood, EU-Africa relations, and the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Fonte/Source: //www.urm.lt/default/en/news/lithuanias-foreign-minister-gabrielius-landsbergis-the-belarusian-regimes-terrorism-or-piracy-cannot-go-unpunished