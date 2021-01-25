lunedì, Gennaio 25, 2021
LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS: LITHUANIA AND THE NETHERLANDS ARE LIKE-MINDED COUNTRIES WITH SIMILAR VIEWS ON MANY ITEMS ON THE EU AGENDA

(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), lun 25 gennaio 2021 On 25 January in Brussels, Belgium, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis met with the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok. The meeting focused on the human rights situation in Russia, Belarus, and China, the Eastern Partnership initiative, and the implementation of the rule of law. The Foreign Ministers welcomed the fact that Lithuania and the Netherlands were very like-minded countries with similar views on many items on the European agenda, and foreign and security policy.

Fonte/Source: //www.urm.lt/default/en/news/lithuanias-foreign-minister-gabrielius-landsbergis-lithuania-and-the-netherlands-are-like-minded-countries-with-similar-views-on-many-items-on-the-eu-agenda

