(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), gio 04 febbraio 2021 On 3 February, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Senator Richard Joseph (Dick) Durbin and discussed the situation in Russia and in the region, as well as international security policy issues.

Fonte/Source: //www.urm.lt/default/en/news/lithuanias-foreign-minister-gabrielius-landsbergis-discussed-the-situation-in-the-region-with-the-us-senator-durbin