(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), lun 24 maggio 2021 Late in the evening of 23 May, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker and discussed a forced landing in Minsk of a civilian passenger plane that was en route from Athens to Vilnius.

Fonte/Source: //www.urm.lt/default/en/news/lithuanias-foreign-minister-gabrielius-landsbergis-a-strong-transatlantic-response-to-this-unprecedented-incident-is-needed-