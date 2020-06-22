LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER EXPRESSES CONDOLENCES OVER PASSING OF STANLEY BALZEK JR

lunedì, Giugno 22, 2020
(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), lun 22 giugno 2020 On 19 June, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius expressed his condolences over the passing of one of the most well known Lithuanian public figures in the United States, the Honorary Consul of Lithuania in Florida, the founder of the Balzekas Museum of Lithuanian Culture, the patron and an especially eager promoter of the Lithuanian national identity – Stanley Balzek Jr.

Fonte/Source: //www.urm.lt/default/en/news/lithuanias-foreign-minister-expresses-condolences-over-passing-of-stanley-balzek-jr

