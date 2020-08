(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), ven 07 agosto 2020 On 7 August the Embassy of Belarus was presented with a protest note by the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which strongly condemns Belarus’s actions to begin the loading of nuclear fuel into the unsafe nuclear power plant at the Astravets site in Belarus.

