(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), mer 11 novembre 2020 On 11 November, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania sent a diplomatic note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus over the official information about the incident that had occurred during the commissioning of the Belarusian nuclear power plant (on the Ostrovets construction site).

