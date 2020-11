(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), ven 13 novembre 2020 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania allocated 75 thousand euros to provide humanitarian aid for those affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh armed conflict. The funds will be transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

