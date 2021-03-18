LIQUID-PHASE SYNTHESIS OF HIGHLY OXOPHILIC ZEROVALENT NIOBIUM AND TANTALUM NANOPARTICLES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 marzo 2021
Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00681A, Communication
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Alexander Egeberg, Lara-P. Faden, Anna Zimina, Jan-Dierk Grunwaldt, Dagmar Gerthsen, Claus Feldmann
Zerovalent niobium, Nb(0), and tantalum, Ta(0), nanoparticles are prepared via a one-pot, liquid-phase synthesis. Thus, NbCl5/TaCl5 are dissolved in pyridine and reduced by lithium pyridinyl. Deep black suspensions of very…
