domenica, Maggio 10, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2487 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1676 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – RELAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2428 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – CONCLUSIONE ITER

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2366 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

VON DER LEYEN: PER ESSERE FORTE, EUROPA SIA UNITA E SOLIDALE

PROROGA INTERCETTAZIONI E SOSPENSIONI PROCESSUALI: SEGUITO ESAME E AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 2A…

EUROPE DAY 2020 – ODE TO JOY

RIABILITAZIONE MILITARI PRIMA GUERRA MONDIALE: AVVIO DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE IN 4A…

GIORNATA MEMORIA ALPINI: AVVIO DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE IN 4A COMMISSIONE

AUDIZIONE INFORMALE MINISTRO GUERINI IN COMMISSIONI CONGIUNTE 4A SENATO E IV CAMERA

Agenparl

LIQUID-LIQUID-LIQUID THREE-PHASE MICROSYSTEM: HYBRID SLUG FLOW-LAMINAR FLOW

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), dom 10 maggio 2020

Liquid-liquid-liquid three-phase microfluidics provides abundant flow patterns and attractive characteristics that substantially extend the applications of liquid-liquid two-phase microfluidics. Although the manipulation of stable interfaces between adjacent liquid phases is a prerequisite for the successful utilization of three-phase flows, it is challenging. In this study, we develop a novel liquid-liquid-liquid three-phase microsystem that is a hybrid slug flow-laminar flow microchip, in which one aqueous phase contacts one organic phase containing slugs of another aqueous phase. The organic phase separates the two aqueous phases, and the three phases co-currently flow. The microchip can simultaneously provide a stable continuous water-oil interface and multiple segregated oil-water interfaces. The design guideline, flow pattern map, and influence rules for the flow rates and the interfacial tension are discussed in detail. Furthermore, a hybrid slug flow-laminar flow microchip is demonstrated for simultaneous extraction/stripping. This three-phase microsystem presents the advantages of slug flow and laminar flow and has potential in various applications such as sample purification, analysis, synthesis, and micro-reaction.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/LC/~3/_hDvs1k5Z7Y/D0LC00292E

Post collegati

ACQUISTO IMAC E MAC MINI PER ESIGENZE SETTORE TLC

Redazione

AVVISO PUBBLICO DI INDAGINE DI MERCATO AI FINI DELLACQUISTO DI UFFICI PER ASSB

Redazione

LIQUID-LIQUID-LIQUID THREE-PHASE MICROSYSTEM: HYBRID SLUG FLOW-LAMINAR FLOW

Redazione

SES-REG–05930 – RUBIN BROADCASTING, INC. – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

GOVERNMENT DECIDED ON THIRD SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET PROPOSAL FOR 2020

Redazione

SERIES: I4245IM144NCEN, MERCHANT WHOLESALERS, EXCEPT MANUFACTURERS’ SALES BRANCHES AND OFFICES SALES: NONDURABLE GOODS: FARM PRODUCT RAW MATERIALS INVENTORIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More