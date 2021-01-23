sabato, Gennaio 23, 2021
Agenparl

LIPIDOMIC ATLAS OF MAMMALIAN CELL MEMBRANES REVEALS HIERARCHICAL VARIATION INDUCED BY CULTURE CONDITIONS, SUBCELLULAR MEMBRANES, AND CELL LINEAGES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 23 gennaio 2021

Soft Matter, 2021, 17,288-297
DOI: 10.1039/D0SM00404A, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Jessica L. Symons, Kwang-Jin Cho, Jeffrey T. Chang, Guangwei Du, M. Neal Waxham, John F. Hancock, Ilya Levental, Kandice R. Levental
Lipid membranes are ubiquitous biological organizers, required for structural and functional compartmentalization of the cell and sub-cellular organelles.
