LINKING ICE AND GAS IN THE SERPENS LOW-MASS STAR-FORMING REGION

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), mar 10 novembre 2020 First Author: Perotti, G.

Instruments: ISAAC, SHFI

ProgramIDs: 71.C-0252, 075.C-0384, 077.C-0363, 099.F-9316

BibCode: 2020A&A…643A..48P

Context. The interaction between dust, ice, and gas during the formation of stars produces complex organic molecules. While observations indicate that several species are formed on ice-covered dust grains and are released into the gas phase, the exact chemical interplay between solid and gas phases and their relative importance remain unclear.

Aims: Our goal is to study the interplay between dust, ice, and gas in regions of low-mass star formation through ice- and gas-mapping and by directly measuring gas-to-ice ratios. This provides constraints on the routes that lead to the chemical complexity that is observed in solid and gas phases.

Methods: We present observations of gas-phase methanol (CH 3 OH) and carbon monoxide (13CO and C18O) at 1.3 mm towards ten low-mass young protostars in the Serpens SVS 4 cluster from the SubMillimeter Array (SMA) and the Atacama Pathfinder EXperiment (APEX) telescope. We used archival data from the Very Large Telescope (VLT) to derive abundances of ice H 2 O, CO, and CH 3 OH towards the same region. Finally, we constructed gas-ice maps of SVS 4 and directly measured CO and CH 3 OH gas-to-ice ratios.

Results: The SVS 4 cluster is characterised by a global temperature of 15 ± 5 K. At this temperature, the chemical behaviours of CH 3 OH and CO are anti-correlated: larger variations are observed for CH 3 OH gas than for CH 3 OH ice, whereas the opposite is seen for CO. The gas-to-ice ratios (N gas /N ice ) range from 1-6 for CO and 1.4 × 10-4-3.7 × 10-3 for CH 3 OH. The CO gas-maps trace an extended gaseous component that is not sensitive to the effect of freeze-out. Because of temperature variations and dust heating around 20 K, the frozen CO is efficiently desorbed. The CH 3 OH gas-maps, in contrast, probe regions where methanol is predominantly formed and present in ices and is released into the gas phase through non-thermal desorption mechanisms.

Conclusions: Combining gas- and ice-mapping techniques, we measure gas-to-ice ratios of CO and CH 3 OH in the SVS 4 cluster. The CH 3 OH gas-to-ice ratio agrees with values that were previously reported for embedded Class 0/I low-mass protostars. We find that there is no straightforward correlation between CO and CH 3 OH gas with their ice counterparts in the cluster. This is likely related to the complex morphology of SVS 4: the Class 0 protostar SMM 4 and its envelope lie in the vicinity, and the outflow associated with SMM 4 intersects the cluster. This study serves as a pathfinder for future observations with ALMA and the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) that will provide high-sensitivity gas-ice maps of molecules more complex than methanol. Such comparative maps will be essential to constrain the chemical routes that regulate the chemical complexity in star-forming regions.

The reduced datacubes are only available at the CDS via anonymous ftp to http://cdsarc.u-strasbg.fr (ftp://130.79.128.5) or via http://cdsarc.u-strasbg.fr/viz-bin/cat/J/A+A/643/A48



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ESOtelbibPapers/~3/jUrWOpSWIYU/detail.php