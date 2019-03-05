5 Marzo 2019
Linked series of sexual assaults, Penge

(AGENPARL) – London mar 05 marzo 2019

Police are investigating a series of sexual assaults in the Penge area.

At this time officers are investigating six offences – the first of which was committed on 9 February.

On each occasion, the women were approached by a lone male who sexually assaulted them before fleeing the scene.

All of those assaulted are women; none have been injured during the incidents.

The incidents are as follows:

– 9 Feb; High Street, SE20;
– 15 Feb; Penge East station, SE20;
– 16 Feb; Evelina Road, SE20;
– 20 Feb; Royston Road, SE20;
– 23 Feb; Clevedon Road, SE20;
– 28 Feb; Franklin Road, SE20.

As part of this investigation a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on Monday, 4 March. He has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim of sexual assault, is asked to contact officers in the South Area Command Unit on 101 and quote 7093/28Feb or call Crimestoppers on .

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/linked-series-of-sexual-assaults-penge-360838?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

