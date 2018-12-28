(agenparl) – rome ven 28 dicembre 2018 In the recent issue of the German Arbitration Journal (SchiedsVZ) Ulrich Helm, Fabian Bonke and Nora Wienfort examine the limits and risks of privileges regarding the communication between counsel and party-appointed expert in view of the obligation to disclose documents. When a counsel communicates with a party-appointed expert, sensible data might be exchanged and this could be beneficial for the opposite side if disclosed. This article explains why in general the communication between counsel and a party-appointed expert should fall under a privilege.