mercoledì, Giugno 24, 2020
Breaking News

UTILIZZO DEI DEFIBRILLATORI: FISSATO TERMINE IN 12A COMMISSIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1812 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

POLICIES, POLITICS AND PANDEMICS â€“ IMF F&D MAGAZINE

DECRETO-LEGGE ULTERIORI MISURE URGENTI PER FRONTEGGIARE L’EMERGENZA EPIDEMIOLOGICA DA COVID-19: CONCLUSO ESAME…

EU DEFENSE WASHINGTON FORUM

PAGLIA: SERVONO RIFORME DEL SISTEMA DELLA SALUTE

EUROPA, DI MAIO: LAVORARE CON TRASPARENZA TUTTI INSIEME, ALTRIMENTI OGNI SINGOLO STATO…

ROMA, SALVINI: TERZO INCENDIO AL CAMPO ROM DI CASTEL ROMANO IN 24…

AUDIZIONI IN COMMISSIONE FEMMINICIDIO

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF JUNE 21, 2020

Agenparl

LIGO-VIRGO FINDS MYSTERY OBJECT IN ‘MASS GAP’

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SCOTLAND, mar 23 giugno 2020

LIGO-Virgo finds mystery object in ‘mass gap’

Issued: Tue, 23 Jun 2020 15:00:00 BST

An unusual gravitational wave signal is casting new light on the ‘mass gap’ between neutron stars and black holes.
 
When the most massive stars die, they collapse under their own gravity and leave behind black holes. When stars that are a bit less massive than this die, they explode in a supernova and leave behind dense, dead remnants of stars called neutron stars.
 
For decades, astronomers have been puzzled by a gap that lies between neutron stars and black holes. The heaviest known neutron star is no more than 2.5 times the mass of our sun, or 2.5 solar masses, and the lightest known black hole is about 5 solar masses.
 
On August 14 last year, the National Science Foundation’s Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), based in the USA, and the European Virgo detector picked up a gravitational wave signal from the merger of two astronomical objects which could help develop scientists’ understanding of the mass gap.
 
A paper about the detection is published today in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.An infographic outlining key features of the GW190814 event, which include the collison occurring 800 million miles away, the ninefold difference between the two objects' masses, and the two LIGO detectors and the Virgo detector which made the discovery
 
The signal, dubbed GW190814, is the result of a black hole 23 times the size of our sun merging with a second object around 2.6 times larger than our sun. At a ratio of 9:1, it is the largest difference in masses yet observed during a collision by gravitational wave astronomers.
 
The merger created a new black hole 26 solar masses in size and caused a blast of energy in the form of gravitational waves, which rippled out across spacetime like when a rock is dropped into a pond. About 800 million years after the collision occurred, those ripples finally reached Earth and passed through the ultra-sensitive LIGO and Virgo gravitational wave detectors.
 
Researchers from the University of Glasgow’s Institute for Gravitational Research (IGR) played a key role in the data analysis which made sense of the signal.
 
Dr Christopher Berry, recently appointed lecturer in the IGR, said: “This discovery is exciting—it may be the collision of a neutron star and a black hole—something we have been long searching for.
 
“Our first discovery of gravitational waves in September 2015 came from the merger of two black holes. In August 2017 we found two merging neutron stars. We were just missing a neutron–star black hole merger to complete the set!
 
“Each new observation tells us more about the nature of black holes and neutron stars. In this case, we are not sure if the lighter object was a neutron star or a black hole—it is an enticing mystery. Figuring out how such a system could have formed will transform our understanding of how stars live and die.”
 
Professor Sheila Rowan, director of the IGR, said: “This discovery was made during the third observing run (O3) of Advanced LIGO, after the collaboration worked together to make significant upgrades to the sensitivity of the detectors.
 
“It’s possible that that we might have missed it altogether if we hadn’t taken that time to reflect on and learn from our early successes.  Instead, during O3 we observed a steady stream of candidate events almost daily, which not only allows us to make exciting new discoveries like this but also to build our statistical base of gravitational wave detections. Our next upgrade, Advanced LIGO Plus, promises to bring us an even greater volume of novel detections and further advance the field of gravitational wave astronomy.”
 
When the LIGO and Virgo scientists spotted this merger, they immediately sent out an alert to the astronomical community. Dozens of ground- and space-based telescopes followed up in search of light waves generated in the event, but none picked up any signals.
 
Prof Vicky Kalogera, a a professor at Northwestern University, said: “We’ve been waiting decades to solve this mystery. We don’t know if this object is the heaviest known neutron star, or the lightest known black hole, but either way it breaks a record.”
 
“This is going to change how scientists talk about neutron stars and black holes,” says co-author Patrick Brady, a professor at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, and the LIGO Scientific Collaboration spokesperson. “The mass gap may in fact not exist at all but may have been due to limitations in observational capabilities. Time and more observations will tell.”
 
Future observations with LIGO, Virgo and possibly other telescopes may catch similar events that would help reveal whether additional objects exist in the mass gap.
 
The University of Glasgow’s contribution to the LIGO collaboration is funded by the Science and Technologies Funding Council (STFC) alongside the Universities of Birmingham, Cardiff, Strathclyde, West of Scotland, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Cambridge, King College London and Southampton.

Fonte/Source: http://www.gla.ac.uk/news/headline_727833_en.html

Post collegati

LIGO-VIRGO FINDS MYSTERY OBJECT IN ‘MASS GAP’

Redazione

‘TWISTED’ SOUND EXPERIMENT HELPS CONFIRM 50-YEAR-OLD SCIENCE THEORY

Redazione

UOFG WORKING WITH UKRI TO PROVIDE VITAL PUBLIC INFORMATION IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

Redazione

FIVE JANSKY FELLOWS LOOK TO THE FUTURE OF RADIO ASTRONOMY

Redazione

BEFORE NOTTING HILL: CAUSEWAY GREEN AND BRITAIN’S ANTI-BLACK HOSTEL RIOTS

Redazione

THE HST FOLLOWS GALACTIC INFLUENCERS: A COS UV SURVEY OF THE MOST MASSIVE O-STARS IN THE SMC

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More