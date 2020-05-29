Visible light-induced organic reactions are important chemical transformation in organic chemistry, and their efficiency highly depends on suitable photocatalysts. However, the commonly used photocatalysts are the precious transition-metal complexes and elaborate organic dyes, which hamper large-scale production for high cost. Here, we report a novel strategy for the first time: light and oxygen-enabled sodium trifluoromethanesulfinate-mediated selective oxidation of C-H bonds, and high-value-added chemicals, aromatic ketones and carboxylic acids, were easily prepared in high to excellent yields using readily available alkyl arenes, methyl arenes and aldehydes as the materials. The mechanism investigations showed that treatment of inexpensive and readily available sodium trifluoromethanesulfinate with oxygen under irradiation of light could in-situ form a pentacoordinate sulfide intermediate as the efficient photosensitizer. The methods are a highly efficient, economical and environmentally friendly strategy, and the light and oxygen-enabled sodium trifluoromethanesulfinate photocatalytic system breakthroughs the previous photochemical concepts.