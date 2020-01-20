20 Gennaio 2020
LIGHT-ACTIVATED NANOZYMES: CATALYTIC MECHANISMS AND APPLICATIONS

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 20 gennaio 2020

Nanozymes have attracted enormous interest recently for their high stability, low cost and various enzyme-like activities. In nature, many biochemical reactions require light. Recently, introducing light to nanozymes has also been reported, especially for photosensitized oxygen activation. Compared to normal nanozymes, light-activated nanozymes possess advantages including light-regulated activity, using molecular oxygen as a green oxidant, and often higher activity can be achieved. Herein, we summarize light-activated nanozymes starting from its photophysical processes and identification of reactive oxygen species (ROS). Although the types of light-activated nanozymes are still quite limited and cannot yet mimic the same reactions as natural photo-related enzymes, they have widened the range nanozymes. A few specific applications are highlighted, including sensing, chemical synthesis, degradation of organic pollutants, and cleavage and repair of DNA. Finally, a few future research opportunities are discussed.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/HSDHif9LxsI/C9NR10822J

